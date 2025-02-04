WH casts doubt on Netanyahu rejecting second phase of deal 

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt denied reports Monday afternoon that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may not want to follow through with the second phase of the ceasefire and hostage deal while answering reporter questions in front of the White House.

"I'm not so sure that's true," Leavitt replied to Channel 12's Yuna Leibzon, who asked what President Trump would like to happen.

"The ceasefire was extended because of the work of President Trump and his presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, who has proven to be an incredibly effective negotiator," Leavitt added. "The president and this entire administration are committed to having all of the hostages come home and as you've seen his team is working very, very hard to do that."

Earlier Monday, Trump told reporters he had "no guarantees" that the Gaza ceasefire will hold.