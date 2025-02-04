CBS turns over documents in FCC probe into then VP Harris' '60 Minutes' interview

Paramount's CBS News PARA.O said late Monday it has turned over documents sought by the Federal Communications Commission in its probe into a "60 Minutes" interview with then Vice President Kamala Harris, a spokesperson for the network said.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said last week the agency had reinstated a complaint into the appearance. On Monday, Carr, who was named chair by President Donald Trump, told Fox News he expected CBS to turn over a copy of the unedited transcript of the interview by the end of the day.

"CBS played the same question on two different programs and clearly the words of the answers were very different," Carr said.