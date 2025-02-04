Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

CBS turns over documents in FCC probe into then VP Harris' '60 Minutes' interview

By REUTERS

Paramount's CBS News PARA.O said late Monday it has turned over documents sought by the Federal Communications Commission in its probe into a "60 Minutes" interview with then Vice President Kamala Harris, a spokesperson for the network said.

FCC Chair Brendan Carr said last week the agency had reinstated a complaint into the appearance. On Monday, Carr, who was named chair by President Donald Trump, told Fox News he expected CBS to turn over a copy of the unedited transcript of the interview by the end of the day.

"CBS played the same question on two different programs and clearly the words of the answers were very different," Carr said.

Arab nations oppose removing Palestinians from Gaza in letter to US
By REUTERS
02/04/2025 04:48 AM
US says El Salvador agrees to house deported migrants in its jails
By REUTERS
02/04/2025 04:13 AM
Trump says there is 'great interest' in TikTok
By REUTERS
02/04/2025 03:57 AM
WH casts doubt on Netanyahu rejecting second phase of deal 
By HANNAH SARISOHN
02/04/2025 12:18 AM
Trump to order US withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 11:37 PM
IDF operated in Gaza Strip, thwarting off suspicious people
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 11:15 PM
'USAID has long strayed from original mission' - State Department
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 10:56 PM
Trump advisers weigh plan to dismantle Department of Education, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 10:37 PM
US readies new $1 b. arms sale to Israel, WSJ reports
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 09:37 PM
Two-hour protest to be held on Tuesday in protest of pediatrician's murd
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 09:17 PM
Halevi meets with Zamir for work meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 08:49 PM
Trump: No guarantees Gaza ceasefire will hold
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 08:28 PM
PMO denies claims he would disrupt deal over Iran, Saudi talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/03/2025 08:10 PM
Syrian president says Kurdish-led SDF voices readiness to hand over arms
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 07:50 PM
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday
By REUTERS
02/03/2025 07:36 PM