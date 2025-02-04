Tunisia refuses to take released Palestinians, unlike Qatar and Turkey

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Prisoner Society, Amjad Najjar, stated that Turkey and Qatar each took 15 Palestinian prisoners released in the latest exchange of prisoners for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, according to reports in Israeli media on Tuesday.

Najjar reportedly noted that some Arab countries, notably Tunisia, "still refuse to accept prisoners."

Najjar also reportedly stated that many of those deported to foreign countries will be able to return "to their homeland" after a period of three years, according to the reports in Israeli media.