Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff addressed reporters in front of the White House a few hours prior to US President Trump’s Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying Tuesday marked day 17 of phase two of the ceasefire and hostage release deal.

“We’re in phase two now,” Witkoff said.

Witkoff also said he will be meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Florida on Thursday.