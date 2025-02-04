During a joint press conference on Tuesday with Turkey's President Erdogan, Syrian President Ahmed al-Shaara said stressed the need to "create international pressure on Israel so that it withdraws from the occupied area in southern Syria and so that it implements the 1974 Separation of Forces Agreement."
Syrian President: We must pressure Israel to withdraw from 'occupied Golan'
