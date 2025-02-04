Five released female observers decide to return to IDF service

Within two weeks after their release from captivity, the five female observers who were held hostage by Hamas have asked to resume their IDF service, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

The jointly-made decision reportedly came as a surprise to their families.

However, Israeli media reported that the IDF said it was still too early, and that the girls need to rest and recuperate following their year and three months in captivity.

Liri Albag, Daniela Gilboa, Karina Ariev, and Naama Levy were released on January 25, followed by Agam Berger on January 30