Behind the scenes video shows Trump welcoming Netanyahu to White House

US President Donald Trump was seen walking out of the Oval Office to welcome the arrival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a behind-the-scenes video shared by Dan Scavino, assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff in a X/Twitter post on Wednesday.

Moments ago, behind the scenes at the @WhiteHouse as @POTUS @realDonaldTrump departs the Oval Office to welcome @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu at the West Wing entrance upon his arrival… pic.twitter.com/BxR6NvGrgu — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) February 4, 2025