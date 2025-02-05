Saudi Arabia says no ties with Israel without Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia will not establish ties with Israel without the establishment of a Palestinian state, the foreign ministry said in a statement, reaffirming that the kingdom's stance is firm and unwavering.

Trump said on Tuesday the United States would take over the Gaza Strip after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere and develop it economically. He was speaking at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land, Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that its stance towards the Palestinians is not negotiable.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom's position in 'a clear and explicit manner' that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances, the statement said.

Any proposed displacement of Palestinians is a highly sensitive matter among both Palestinians and Arab countries.

Normalizing relations

The United States had led months of diplomacy to get Saudi Arabia, one of the most powerful and influential Arab states, to normalize ties with Israel and recognize the country. But the Gaza war, which began in October 2023, led Riyadh to shelve the matter in the face of Arab anger over Israel's offensive.

Trump would like Saudi Arabia to follow in the footsteps of countries like the United Arab Emirates, a Middle East trade and business hub, and Bahrain which signed the so-called Abraham Accords in 2020 and normalized ties with Israel.

In doing so, they became the first Arab states in a quarter century to break a longstanding taboo.

Establishing ties with Saudi Arabia would be a grand prize for Israel because the kingdom has vast influence in the Middle East, the wider Muslim world, and it is the world's biggest oil exporter.