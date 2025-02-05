Iran's foreign policy is driven by the principles of dignity, wisdom and interest, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on Wednesday, in response to US President Donald Trump saying that Washington would reach out to Tehran.
Iran says its foreign policy driven by interests after Trump voices readiness to talk
