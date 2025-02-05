Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russians told not to panic over 'gas cloud' in city near plant struck by Ukraine

By REUTERS

The governor of Russia's Astrakhan region told residents not to panic on Wednesday after its main city, close to a huge gas chemical complex that was attacked by Ukrainian drones this week, was enveloped in a cloud of natural gas.

Governor Igor Babushkin said the gas that people could smell was the result of work to restart production at the plant near the southern city of Astrakhan, which has a population of about 475,000 people.

"Dear citizens, this morning the city was covered by a cloud of natural gas, which has a specific smell that appears after processing," he wrote on Telegram.

"Specialists are carrying out restoration work and have started to launch production this morning. Now the start-up and adjustment process is underway, including the launch of flare-burning."

Israel's shekel flat after Trump says US targeting Gaza Strip takeover
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:52 AM
Trump's plan for Gaza only reportedly developed in last few days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 10:39 AM
Iran says Trump's concern about nuclear weapons can be resolved
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:18 AM
China opposes US takeover of Gaza
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:06 AM
PLO rejects calls for displacement of Palestinian people
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:05 AM
Ohio warehouse shooting leaves five people wounded
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:04 AM
Six Israelis wounded after Thai bus hits tree
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 09:47 AM
Iran says its foreign policy driven by interests after Trump
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 09:21 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 09:10 AM
Ben-Gvir says chances that Otzma Yehudit returns to gov't increased
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 08:53 AM
Extra US tariffs of 10% will apply to Hong Kong as well as mainland China, US notice says
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 06:05 AM
Magnitude 6.2 quake hits offshore of Indonesia's North Maluku
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 05:42 AM
Hamas ready for talks with Trump administration, Hamas official says
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 03:21 AM
Behind the scenes video shows Trump welcoming Netanyahu to White House
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 01:01 AM
Trump to ban transgender girls, women from female sports events, White House official says
By REUTERS
02/04/2025 11:36 PM