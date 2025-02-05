Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Mahmoud Abbas's office rejects Trump Gaza takeover plan

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected on Wednesday the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday regarding the US takeover of the Gaza Strip, Ynet reported. 

"We will not allow harm to the rights of our people, for which we have fought for many decades and sacrificed greatly. These calls represent a severe violation of international law," he was cited as saying. 

"The Palestinian people will not give up their land, rights, and holy sites. Gaza is an inseparable part of the Palestinian state. The rights of the Palestinians are not up for negotiation," he reportedly added. 

Spain says Palestinians must stay in Gaza, rejecting Trump's proposal
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 12:21 PM
Iran is willing to give Trump diplomacy 'another chance'
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 12:13 PM
Kremlin, on Trump's Gaza comments, says Russia backs two-state solution
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:47 AM
Turkey says Trump comments on Gaza takeover are unacceptable
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:18 AM
Russians told not to panic over 'gas cloud' near plant struck by Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:47 AM
Trump's plan for Gaza only reportedly developed in last few days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 10:39 AM
Iran says Trump's concern about nuclear weapons can be resolved
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:18 AM
China opposes US takeover of Gaza
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:06 AM
PLO rejects calls for displacement of Palestinian people
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:05 AM
Ohio warehouse shooting leaves five people wounded
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:04 AM
Six Israelis wounded after Thai bus hits tree
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 09:47 AM
Iran says its foreign policy driven by interests after Trump
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 09:21 AM
IDF to conduct military exercise in Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 09:10 AM
Ben-Gvir says chances that Otzma Yehudit returns to gov't increased
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 08:53 AM
Extra US tariffs of 10% will apply to Hong Kong as well as mainland China, US notice says
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 06:05 AM