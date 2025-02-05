Mahmoud Abbas's office rejects Trump Gaza takeover plan

The office of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas rejected on Wednesday the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday regarding the US takeover of the Gaza Strip, Ynet reported.

"We will not allow harm to the rights of our people, for which we have fought for many decades and sacrificed greatly. These calls represent a severe violation of international law," he was cited as saying.

"The Palestinian people will not give up their land, rights, and holy sites. Gaza is an inseparable part of the Palestinian state. The rights of the Palestinians are not up for negotiation," he reportedly added.