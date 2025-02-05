Jerusalem Post
Spain says Palestinians must stay in Gaza, rejecting Trump's proposal to resettle them

By REUTERS

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Wednesday rejected a proposal by US President Donald Trump to resettle Palestinians elsewhere and take over Gaza to create a "Riviera of the Middle East."

"I want to be very clear on this: Gaza is the land of Gazan Palestinians, and they must stay in Gaza," Albares told reporters.

"Gaza is part of the future Palestinian state Spain supports and has to coexist, guaranteeing the Israeli state's prosperity and safety," he added.

Trump unveiled his surprise plan without providing specifics, at a joint press conference on Tuesday evening with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The shock move drew swift condemnation from regional heavyweight Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Palestinian organizations.

China said it opposed the forced transfer of Gazans, while Russia said it supported a two-state solution.

