Large fire breaks out near Tel Aviv's Haganah station

A large fire broke out near Tel Aviv's Haganah train station on Wednesday, Israeli media reported.

The fire is said to have started in a nearby factory, and residents reported a large cloud of smoke rising from the area.

Delays in train schedules

Israel Railways said that, as the fire was near to the train tracks, there are delays and changes to train schedules.

An electric train arrives at Tel Aviv's HaHagana railway station on September 6, 2019 (credit: ISRAEL RAILWAYS)

"Firefighters and rescue teams are on site. We apologize for the inconvenience," Israel Railways added.

According to Ynet, some seven firefighter teams were on site.