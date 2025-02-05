Belgian police hunting two suspects after Brussels metro shooting, says source

Belgian police were hunting two suspects in the tunnels of the Brussels metro system on Wednesday after a shooting at a station in the center of the city, a source close to the investigation told Reuters.

Nobody was injured in the shooting, the Belgian prosecutor's office said. Broadcaster VRT said the incident, which happened around 6.15 am (0515 GMT), was probably drug-related and said the shooters had aimed at one person but had missed.

VRT showed on its website images of two people walking into Clemenceau metro station in central Brussels and opening fire. The station along with several others in the Belgian capital were shut after the incident.