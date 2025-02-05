Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN refugee boss urges donors to fill gap left by Trump aid freeze

By REUTERS

The UN refugee agency has appealed to donors to bring forward planned payments after the Trump administration put hundreds of millions of dollars of donations on hold as part of its foreign aid freeze, the organization's boss told Reuters.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said he had asked European Union members and other countries with flexible aid procedures to "accelerate" their contributions to mitigate the effects of the US freeze.

"Otherwise, we face a cash flow crisis that we cannot afford," he said in an interview in Brussels on Wednesday. "We deal with life-saving situations where we cannot interrupt aid for too long."

Trump administration to target transgender women in sports - White House
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 04:45 PM
Russia confirms POW swap with Ukraine, brokered by UAE
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 04:31 PM
Qatar too buys with hostage deal to address Gazan displacement issue
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 04:14 PM
Power lines fall on Jerusalem highway, no injuries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 03:16 PM
IDF halts blood transfusions after expired blood incident - KAN
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 03:15 PM
Hind Rajab Foundation files complaint against IDF soldier in Switzerland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 02:31 PM
Belgian police hunting two suspects after Brussels metro shooting
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 01:48 PM
Trump says he prefers verified nuclear peace agreement with Iran
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 01:39 PM
Mahmoud Abbas to meet with king of Jordan on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 01:12 PM
US drafts plan to withdraw all its troops from Syria, NBC News reports
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 12:29 PM
Spain says Palestinians must stay in Gaza, rejecting Trump's proposal
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 12:21 PM
Iran is willing to give Trump diplomacy 'another chance'
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 12:13 PM
Kremlin, on Trump's Gaza comments, says Russia backs two-state solution
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:47 AM
Mahmoud Abbas's office rejects Trump Gaza takeover plan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 11:44 AM
Turkey says Trump comments on Gaza takeover are unacceptable
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:18 AM