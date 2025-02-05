UN refugee boss urges donors to fill gap left by Trump aid freeze

The UN refugee agency has appealed to donors to bring forward planned payments after the Trump administration put hundreds of millions of dollars of donations on hold as part of its foreign aid freeze, the organization's boss told Reuters.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said he had asked European Union members and other countries with flexible aid procedures to "accelerate" their contributions to mitigate the effects of the US freeze.

"Otherwise, we face a cash flow crisis that we cannot afford," he said in an interview in Brussels on Wednesday. "We deal with life-saving situations where we cannot interrupt aid for too long."