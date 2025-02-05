UN chief to say it's essential ethnic cleansing be avoided in Gaza, says spokesperson

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to speak at a UN meeting later on Wednesday and say that in search for solutions in the Gaza Strip during the war, "we must not make the problem worse," his spokesperson disclosed.

The statement from the spokesperson regarding Guterres came after President Donald Trump proposed that the US take over the Strip.

"It is vital that we stay true to the bedrock of international law. It is essential to avoid any form of ethnic cleansing," Guterres will say, said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, adding that he would also reaffirm the two-state solution.