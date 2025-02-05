Jerusalem Post
Freed hostage Arbel Yehud returns home to Kibbutz Nir Oz

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Arbel Yehud has returned home to Nir Oz, the Kibbutz and her family announced on Wednesday evening.

"With immense joy, the Nir Oz community is happy to welcome back our beloved Arbel Yehud," they said in a statement. "Please help us maintain her privacy in full and respect her request to remain the private person she was."

"We as a community will support her and continue the fight to return her love Ariel Cunio his older brother David, the 23 hostages from Nir Oz, and all of the hostages," the statement concluded.

