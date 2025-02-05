Jerusalem Post
All 67 victims positively identified in Washington helicopter plane collision

By REUTERS

Officials said on Wednesday they have positively identified all 67 people killed in last week's midair collision between an American Airlines AAL.O passenger jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington.

A joint statement from agencies said on Wednesday the US Army Corps of Engineers expects to completely remove all major airplane components from the Potomac River near Washington's Reagan National Airport.

Crane operations will then transition to removing the Army Black Hawk helicopter, the statement said.

Trump to create religious office to target 'anti-Christian bias'
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 12:51 AM
US State Dept approves possible sale of military services to Kuwait
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:13 PM
Rubio says people will have to relocate in 'interim' while Gaza rebuilds
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:12 PM
Trump: I will not rest until every hostage is returned
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/06/2025 06:49 PM
Amir Ohana will boycott swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit
By TAL SHALEV
02/06/2025 05:55 PM
IDF arrests terrorists in Tammum area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 05:35 PM
IDF troops destroy explosive-production facility in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 02:35 PM
Released hostage Gadi Moses discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 12:55 PM
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians, minister says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 12:50 PM
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Gazans
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:17 AM
China says Gaza is not political bargaining chip
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:00 AM
Katz appoints Itamar Graf as Defense Ministry deputy Director-General
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 09:32 AM
Woman dies of suspected hypothermia in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 07:57 AM
US top diplomat Rubio will not attend G20 meet in South Africa
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 05:37 AM
Malaysia says forced displacement of Palestinians is ethnic cleansing
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:20 AM