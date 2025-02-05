All 67 victims positively identified in Washington helicopter plane collision

Officials said on Wednesday they have positively identified all 67 people killed in last week's midair collision between an American Airlines AAL.O passenger jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington.

A joint statement from agencies said on Wednesday the US Army Corps of Engineers expects to completely remove all major airplane components from the Potomac River near Washington's Reagan National Airport.

Crane operations will then transition to removing the Army Black Hawk helicopter, the statement said.