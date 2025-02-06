'Altitude issue' during Washington plane crash, US Defense Secretary says

There "was some sort of altitude issue" when a Black Hawk helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport last month killing 67 people, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News on Wednesday.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have determined the CRJ700 airplane was at 325 feet (91 meters), plus or minus 25 feet, at the time of impact, officials said earlier in February.

That suggested the Army helicopter was flying above 200 feet (61 meters), the maximum altitude for the route it was using.