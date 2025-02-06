Malaysia says forced displacement of Palestinians would be ethnic cleansing

Malaysia sees any proposal for the forced displacement of Palestinians as constituting ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law, the foreign ministry said on Thursday after US President Donald Trump proposed a US takeover of Gaza.

"Malaysia strongly opposes any proposal that could lead to the forced displacement or movement of Palestinians from their homeland. Such inhumane actions constitute ethnic cleansing and are clear violations of international law and multiple UN resolutions," the statement said.

The ministry said it supported a two-state solution as the path to lasting peace and stability.