US top diplomat Rubio will not attend G20 meet in South Africa

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will not attend the G20 meeting in South Africa, the top US diplomat said on Wednesday, days after President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding to the African country.
South Africa will host a meeting of the foreign ministers of the G20 from February 20-21 in Johannesburg.
I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg.South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote “solidarity, equality, & sustainability.” In other words: DEI and climate change.My job is to advance America’s national interests, not…— Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) February 5, 2025