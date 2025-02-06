Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Palestinians from Gaza

By REUTERS

Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday rejected the suggestion by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz that Spain should accept displaced Palestinians from Gaza.

"Gazans' land is Gaza and Gaza must be part of the future Palestinian state," Albares said in an interview with Spanish radio station RNE.

Katz ordered the army on Thursday to prepare a plan to allow the "voluntary departure" of residents from the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

The instruction followed U.S. President Donald Trump's shock announcement that the United States plans to take over Gaza, resettle the Palestinians living there and transform the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

Katz added Spain, Ireland and Norway, which last year recognized a Palestinian state, are "legally obligated to allow any Gaza resident to enter their territories."

China says Gaza is not political bargaining chip
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:00 AM
Katz appoints Itamar Graf as Defense Ministry deputy Director-General
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 09:32 AM
Woman dies of suspected hypothermia in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 07:57 AM
Australia passes tough hate crime laws
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 07:07 AM
US top diplomat Rubio will not attend G20 meet in South Africa
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 05:37 AM
Malaysia says forced displacement of Palestinians is ethnic cleansing
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:20 AM
'Altitude issue' during Washington plane crash US Defense Secretary says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:18 AM
State Dept says US government vessels can transit Panama Canal for free
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:17 AM
White House clarifies: Trump's plan for Gaza evacuation only temporary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 02:34 AM
Trump order seeks to ban transgender women and girls from female sports
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:57 PM
All 67 victims positively identified in Washington plane crash
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:43 PM
Canada says its position on Gaza has not changed
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:00 PM
Syria's president receives invitation from Macron to visit France
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 10:06 PM
Arbel Yehud returns home to Kibbutz Nir Oz
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 08:47 PM
One person injured in West Bank bus stoning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/05/2025 08:28 PM