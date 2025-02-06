Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Released hostage Gadi Mozes discharged from hospital

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Released hostage Gadi Mozes, 80, has been discharged from Ichilov Hospital after completing the necessary stay and the required tests, Israeli news reported on Thursday.

Mozes gave a statement in which he thanked his family, the IDF and security forces, as well as the hospital and the Israeli people.

He added that his path to rehabilitation requires the return of all the hostages, "down to the last one." 

"At this stage, I ask that my need for privacy be respected as I return to my family's routine and hope to soon return to work the fields and contribute to the rebuilding of Kibbutz Nir Oz," he added.

Shin Bet foils bomb attack on Jerusalem bus planned by terror cell
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/06/2025 01:10 PM
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians, minister says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 12:50 PM
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Gazans
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:17 AM
China says Gaza is not political bargaining chip
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:00 AM
Katz appoints Itamar Graf as Defense Ministry deputy Director-General
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 09:32 AM
Woman dies of suspected hypothermia in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 07:57 AM
Australia passes tough hate crime laws
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 07:07 AM
US top diplomat Rubio will not attend G20 meet in South Africa
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 05:37 AM
Malaysia says forced displacement of Palestinians is ethnic cleansing
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:20 AM
'Altitude issue' during Washington plane crash US Defense Secretary says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:18 AM
State Dept says US government vessels can transit Panama Canal for free
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 03:17 AM
White House clarifies: Trump's plan for Gaza evacuation only temporary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 02:34 AM
Trump order seeks to ban transgender women and girls from female sports
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:57 PM
All 67 victims positively identified in Washington plane crash
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:43 PM
Canada says its position on Gaza has not changed
By REUTERS
02/05/2025 11:00 PM