Released hostage Gadi Mozes discharged from hospital

Released hostage Gadi Mozes, 80, has been discharged from Ichilov Hospital after completing the necessary stay and the required tests, Israeli news reported on Thursday.

Mozes gave a statement in which he thanked his family, the IDF and security forces, as well as the hospital and the Israeli people.

He added that his path to rehabilitation requires the return of all the hostages, "down to the last one."

"At this stage, I ask that my need for privacy be respected as I return to my family's routine and hope to soon return to work the fields and contribute to the rebuilding of Kibbutz Nir Oz," he added.