Shin Bet foils bomb attack on Jerusalem bus planned by Ramallah terror cell

The Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the IDF thwarted a plot by a terrorist cell that planned to carry out a suicide attack on a bus in Jerusalem, the two forces announced on Thursday.

The terrorist cell, made up of Fatah and Hamas operatives from the Ramallah area, was arrested in November-December 2024.

The Shin Bet investigation revealed that the cell planned to remotely activate an explosive device that would be brought into Israeli territory in order to carry out the bombing.

Along with the other members of the cell, Ahmed Jasser Ali constructed the explosive device and planned to carry out the suicide attack. Footage of the explosive device. (credit: SHIN BET)

Indictment filed

Recently, an indictment was filed against the members of the cell on charges of being a member of an unlawful association, holding weapons and attempts, and producing weapons.