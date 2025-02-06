MK Amir Ohana will boycott swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit

Knesset speaker MK Amir Ohana said that he will boycott the swearing-in ceremony of Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit on Thursday.

Ohana wrote: "The Supreme Court, in its capacity as the High Court, invalidated for the first time—precedentially and without any authority granted to it, but rather usurped—a Basic Law that the Knesset, in its role as the constituent authority, established as a matter of law and custom."

"I cannot ignore the fundamentally flawed selection process in which the ceremony was organized, the trampling of Justice Minister and Judicial Selection Committee Chairman Yariv Levin, and the double standards the judiciary has imposed on itself and its members—contrasted with the strict standards it enforces on those outside its ranks."

He concluded, "Therefore, at this stage, I will not accept the invitation and will not participate in events of the judicial authority, including the upcoming swearing-in ceremony."