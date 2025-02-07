Trump to create religious office in White House, target 'anti-Christian bias'

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would create a White House faith office and direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead a task force on eradicating what he called anti-Christian bias within the federal government.

Trump delivered remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast at the US Capitol and used his speech to call for "unity," telling lawmakers his relationship with religion has "changed" after a pair of failed assassination attempts last year.

At a second prayer breakfast in Washington, Trump struck a more partisan tone, took a victory lap for getting "rid of woke over the last two weeks" and announced steps to protect Christians from what he said was religious discrimination.

"The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI and other agencies," Trump said.

The president said he will sign an executive order on Thursday to have Bondi head the task force and vowed his attorney general would work to "fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide."