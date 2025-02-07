Jerusalem Post
Syrian security forces beat, insult transgender woman after series of anti-LGBT arrests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Syrian security officials beat and insulted a transgender woman, according to BBC Arabic and statements issued by local activist groups over the past week.

The officials allegedly told the woman, "Take your p**** out so we can cut it off," BBC Arabic reported, citing a video circulating of the incident.

An anonymous security source in the Damascus government revealed to the BBC that the forces had arrested three transgender people this week - but claimed that the arrests were not part of a comprehensive campaign.

The goal of the arrests was to "send a message to these people that they should not appear freely in the area and stop their activities in front of the people," the anonymous official claimed.

Syrian law criminalizes relationships that it considers “sexual intercourse contrary to nature” according to Article 520 of the Penal Code of 1949.

