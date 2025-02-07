'Court stands firmly by its personnel': ICC condemns US-issued sanctions 

The International Criminal Court (ICC) condemned the US sanctions issued against it in a statement on Friday morning.

"The ICC condemns the issuance by the US of an Executive Order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independent and impartial judicial work," the statement read.

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all situations before it. We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights," it added.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the court.

The president said the court had abused its power when issuing "baseless arrest warrants" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.