Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Court stands firmly by its personnel': ICC condemns US-issued sanctions 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 7, 2025 10:27

The International Criminal Court (ICC) condemned the US sanctions issued against it in a statement on Friday morning. 

"The ICC condemns the issuance by the US of an Executive Order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independent and impartial judicial work," the statement read. 

"The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all situations before it. We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights," it added. 

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the court.

The president said the court had abused its power when issuing "baseless arrest warrants" against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. 

Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report. 

Hungary's FM says Trump's sanctions on ICC 'understandable'
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 10:52 AM
Police uncover ready-to-use explosive device in open area near Jaljulya
By ALON HACHMON
02/07/2025 10:12 AM
Iran's Khamenei says experience proves talks with US 'not smart'
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 09:58 AM
Trump's Ukraine envoy Kellogg discussed visit, battlefield
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 08:49 AM
Trump admin. sued by government workers over slashing of USAID
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 02:55 AM
Syrian security forces beat, insult transgender woman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2025 01:57 AM
Trump to create religious office to target 'anti-Christian bias'
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 12:51 AM
US State Dept approves possible sale of military services to Kuwait
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:13 PM
Trump: I will not rest until every hostage is returned
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/06/2025 06:49 PM
Amir Ohana will boycott swearing in of Supreme Court Justice Isaac Amit
By TAL SHALEV
02/06/2025 05:55 PM
IDF arrests terrorists in Tammum area of West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 05:35 PM
IDF troops destroy explosive-production facility in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 02:35 PM
Released hostage Gadi Moses discharged from hospital
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2025 12:55 PM
UK will oppose any effort to displace Palestinians, minister says
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 12:50 PM
Spain rejects Israel's suggestion it should accept Gazans
By REUTERS
02/06/2025 10:17 AM