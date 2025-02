US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla arrived in Israel on Wednesday to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi for a situational assessment, the IDF announced on Friday. Commander of US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla, IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi hold situational assessment with senior IDF officials, February 7, 2025. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Both military commanders assessed courses of action along with senior IDF officials to tackle threats in the Middle East and discussed a variety of possible scenarios to improve readiness for any further developments on that front.