Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will monitor the fifth round of hostage releases from Washington DC on Saturday as he meets with US officials, the Prime Minister's Office stated on Friday.

Netanyahu will receive continuous updates from the Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Persons, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, while in the US capital.

He will meet with US House Speaker Mike Johnson and US Commerce Secretary Jeremy Pelter, as well as Jewish students.