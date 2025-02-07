Germany's chancellor Scholz calls interim Syrian leader al-Sharaa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa of Germany's willingness to support the country's reconstruction, a German government spokesperson said on Friday.

In an hour-long phone call on Friday, Scholz congratulated the Syrian people on their success in ending the Assad regime's reign and agreed with al-Sharaa Syria's need for an inclusive political process that allows participation of all Syrians and provides rights and protection, the spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Federal Chancellor underlined the ongoing importance of the fight against terrorism for security in Syria, the region and worldwide," the spokesperson added.