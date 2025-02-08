Jerusalem Post
Trump ends Biden's access to classified information

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 8, 2025 03:48

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he was revoking former President Joe Biden's security clearances and stopping his daily intelligence briefings as there was no need for his predecessor to receive classified information.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referenced a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur that described Biden last year as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Biden said at the time that his memory was fine. A spokesperson for Biden declined to comment when contacted by Reuters on Friday.

Hur in 2024 also said Biden would not face charges for knowingly taking classified documents when he left the vice presidency in 2017. Biden said the accusation that he had willfully kept the classified material was "just plain wrong."

Former presidents traditionally receive some intelligence briefings even after they have left office.

