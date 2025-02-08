Over 50 people killed in convoy ambush in northeast Mali, sources say

More than 50 people were killed near Mali's northeastern city of Gao on Friday after armed assailants ambushed their convoy and its army escort, a local official and residents said.

The attackers struck near the village of Kobe, around 30 km. (19 miles) from Gao, in a region where affiliates of Islamic State and Al Qaeda have been active for over a decade, destabilizing Mali and its neighbors Burkina Faso and Niger.

"People jumped out of vehicles to flee. There were many dead and wounded civilians," the local official said on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity due to security concerns.

Up to 56 bodies were recorded at the hospital in Gao, the official said, adding that there was also an unknown number of military casualties.

The Malian army did not immediately respond to a request for comment.