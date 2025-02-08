Chemical weapons agency chief says Damascus meetings first step for improved relations

The head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said on Saturday that his meetings with Syria's new leaders in Damascus were a "first step" towards ending years of strained relations on chemical arms under now-toppled leader Bashar al-Assad.

"This visit lays the ground for working together towards closing the Syrian chemical weapons file for good and fostering long-term compliance, regional stability, and contributing to peace and international security," Director General Fernando Arias said in a written statement, after meeting Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani in Damascus.