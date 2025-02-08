Israeli delegation to depart for Doha in a 'symbolic trip,' talks not expected to advance - report

An Israeli delegation will depart for Doha Saturday night for meetings with Qatari mediators, however, senior Israeli officials have stated that this is merely a "symbolic warm-up trip" and is not expected to advance negotiations on the second phase of the hostage deal.

Negotiations for the second phase of the hostage deal were supposed to begin on Monday. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, refused to send the negotiation team to Doha until after he met with US President Donald Trump.

Senior Israeli officials noted that the delegation traveling to Doha has not been given a mandate from the political leadership to conduct talks on the second phase of the deal. The trip appears to be primarily aimed at demonstrating goodwill toward the US administration, which pressured Netanyahu to send the negotiation team to Qatar.

The security cabinet will convene only on Monday to discuss Israel's position in the negotiations and decide on the mandate for the negotiation team.

"Until after the cabinet meeting, there will not be any serious negotiations on the second phase of the deal," two senior Israeli officials said.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum responded with outrage after hearing that the cabinet would not meet until Monday.

"How, after the shocking images of Eli, Ohad, and Or this morning, is the cabinet not convening immediately? What further proof is needed for decision-makers to understand the critical urgency of returning the 76 hostages?"

"Prime minister, send the negotiating delegation to Qatar with a clear and full mandate—to finalize the agreement urgently, ensuring the return of every last hostage, in a known manner and timeframe," the organization urged.

Netanyahu in Washington for hostage release

Netanyahu was not in Israel during the release of hostages Saturday.

As footage aired showing the three emaciated hostages being led by Hamas operatives in a humiliating ceremony, the prime minister was in his suite at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC.

Netanyahu's office claimed that he was monitoring the hostage release process from the hotel in Washington. However, a senior Israeli official stated that multiple attempts were made throughout the morning by the security establishment to reach Netanyahu to consult on whether to delay the release of Palestinian prisoners due to Hamas violations. A response was only received after several hours.

A senior Israeli official remarked that the outraged statements from Netanyahu and other political leaders regarding the condition of the released hostages were "hypocrisy."

"The political leadership is well aware of the dire conditions hostages face in Hamas captivity. If they want to improve their situation, they need to bring them back to Israel," the official said.