Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in Beqaa valley in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli air force conducted an intelligence-based strike on Hezbollah terrorists in the area of the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

The strike targeted terrorists operating in a weapons manufacturing and storage site belonging to the terrorist organization.

"The activity at the site is a broad violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said. 

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings," the military added.



Related Tags
Hezbollah rockets Headline
Israeli security forces arrest wanted suspect in West Bank operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2025 07:10 PM
Returned hostages 'went through hell,' Health Ministry says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2025 06:35 PM
Chemical weapons agency chief says Damascus meetings improves relations
By REUTERS
02/08/2025 05:15 PM
Egypt condemns Israeli suggestion of Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia
By REUTERS
02/08/2025 04:24 PM
IDF strikes Hamas terrorist base in southern Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/08/2025 03:46 PM
Over 50 people killed in convoy ambush in northeast Mali, sources say
By REUTERS
02/08/2025 02:11 PM
Egypt: Israeli idea of Palestinian state on Saudi land is irresponsible
By REUTERS
02/08/2025 01:51 PM
Soldier found in serious condition at south Israel base pronounced dead
By YOAV ITIEL
02/08/2025 11:39 AM
Trump ends Biden's access to classified information
By REUTERS
02/08/2025 01:55 AM
Donald Trump says he is in no rush on Gaza
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 07:43 PM
Likud MK David Bitan hospitalized again due to worsening condition
By TAL SHALEV
02/07/2025 05:48 PM
Germany's chancellor Scholz calls interim Syrian leader al-Sharaa
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 04:54 PM
Netanyahu to monitor hostage release from US, to meet with House speaker
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2025 04:47 PM
Dozens of countries warn Trump sanctions on ICC could increase impunity
By REUTERS
02/07/2025 04:30 PM
IDF deploys soldiers to several fronts in Gaza to strengthen defense
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2025 04:14 PM