IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists in Beqaa valley in Lebanon

The Israeli air force conducted an intelligence-based strike on Hezbollah terrorists in the area of the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

The strike targeted terrorists operating in a weapons manufacturing and storage site belonging to the terrorist organization.

"The activity at the site is a broad violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF said.

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to rebuild its forces, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings," the military added.