Returned hostages 'went through hell,' Health Ministry says

The Health Ministry has issued a statement regarding the condition of returned hostages following the difficult testimonies of Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy, and Eli Sharabi, who were released from Hamas captivity Saturday morning.

"We observed signs of malnutrition that illustrate the hell they went through; they lost significant body weight," said Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Medical Division at the Health Ministry, regarding Eli, Ohad, and Or.

"The sights are difficult for the families and us. However, we were moved to see them walking with their heads held high among dozens of terrorists. Now they are home. Their strength and their families' strength - gives hope," she said.

Mizrahi added that so far, the health system has received 18 former hostages under the current arrangement, as well as 109 hostages who returned under the previous release deal in November 2023.

"We are prepared to treat any condition, medical, physical and emotional," she said, adding that family members are also receiving the care they need. "We have learned that family members are busy day and night with the returnees, and it is our duty to take care of their health."