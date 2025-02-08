IDF officers confiscates Palestinian weapons in Ramallah without authorization - report

The IDF security coordinator for Talmon entered Ramallah in uniform on Friday and attacked a Palestinian police officer, as well as confiscated officers’ weapons without authorization, N12 reported Saturday night.

According to N12, the IDF is currently investigating the incident, and the security coordinator has been suspended pending completion of the investigation.

"From an initial examination, it appears that the security coordinator exceeded his authority. The incident will be investigated and handled accordingly. The security coordinator has been suspended until the completion of the investigation," the IDF responded.