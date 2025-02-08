Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz assures Trump will return all hostages from captivity

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that US President Donald Trump would ensure that all hostages will be released from Hamas captivity in a Saturday post on X/Twitter after three hostages were released earlier in the day. 

"Three more Israeli hostages liberated from Hamas terrorists. They’ve faced unthinkable horrors. President Trump is relentless in his mission and will not stop until we bring all hostages home!" he said.



