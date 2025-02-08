Netanyahu sends message to Hamas following emaciated hostages release

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the return of the hostages and also emphasized his stance on ensuring their security in a Saturday video statement published on X/Twitter.

The video address began with Netanyahu welcoming the newly released hostages Or Levy, Eli Sharabi, and Ohad Ben Ami, freed from Hamas captivity through Israel's recent ceasefire deal with the terror group.

“Sarah and I embrace them and their dear families,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu then addressed the condition the three were in upon their release, which the Health Ministry referred to as having been “through hell.”

“Once again, we saw what Hamas monsters are. These are the same monsters who massacred our citizens and abused our hostages. And I say to them again: their blood is on their heads,” he said.

אור, אלי ואוהד חזרו היום הביתה.שרה ואני מחבקים אותם, ואת המשפחות היקרות שלהם.שוב ראינו מה זה מפלצות החמאס.זה אותם מפלצות שטבחו באזרחינו והתעללו בחטופינו. ואני אומר להם שוב: דמם בראשם.אנחנו נעשה הכל כדי להחזיר את כל חטופינו. אנחנו נדאג לביטחונם. זו ההנחיה שאני נתתי למשלחת… pic.twitter.com/k6Ipl7pymp — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) February 8, 2025

'President Trump completely agreed with me'

The prime minister reiterated that Israel would “do everything” to return all the hostages and ensure their security, adding that he instructed the negotiation delegation to demand so from the mediators.

“President [Donald] Trump completely agreed with me: we will do everything to return all the hostages, but Hamas will not be there. We will eliminate Hamas, and we will return our hostages," he concluded.