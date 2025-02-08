Jerusalem Post
IDF shoots at several suspects approaching troops across Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF had to distance several suspects who approached Israeli troops in multiple locations in the Gaza Strip, the military announced in a statement Saturday night, saying that the suspects posed a threat.

Among the incidents, the IAF fired toward distance suspicious vehicles that were advancing northward from the central Gaza Strip along a non-approved route.

Additionally, IDF troops operating in southern Gaza fired warning shots at a suspect advancing toward them. When the suspect continued to advance, the military fired additional shots to remove the threat.



