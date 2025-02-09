Jerusalem Post
Accident involving bus in southern Mexico killed 41, authorities say

By REUTERS

A traffic accident involving a bus in southern Mexico, which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning, killed 41 people, the government of Tabasco state said in a statement, adding that recovery work was still ongoing.

The bus, which was carrying 48 people, collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of 38 passengers and two of the drivers, the local authorities said, adding that the driver of the truck also died.

Reuters images show the bus completely burned out after it was engulfed by flames following the collision, with just the skeletal remains of the metal frame left standing.

"So far, only 18 skulls have been confirmed, but much more is missing," sources for the security of Tabasco said on condition of anonymity, adding that recovery work continued.

