Powerful 7.5 quake strikes Caribbean sea, research centers say

By REUTERS

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of at least 7.5 struck north of Honduras in the Caribbean Sea on Saturday, multiple international research centers said.

The German Research Center for Geosciences reported the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), after initially pegging the quake at a magnitude of 6.89.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km.

It was unclear if there was any movement or damage on land.

This marks the biggest quake in the region since 2021, when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami warning was in effect following the quake for the Caribbean Sea and north of Honduras, adding that a tsunami was not expected on the U.S. Atlantic or Gulf Coast.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake.

