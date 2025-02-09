Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Official to 'Post': Israeli delegation arrives for second phase of hostage deal talks in Doha

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: FEBRUARY 9, 2025 09:04

An Israeli-working delegation headed by Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Persons, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch and a senior Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official, "M," arrived in Qatar for talks on the implementation of phase 2 of the hostage-ceasefire deal, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post. 

