An Israeli-working delegation headed by Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Persons, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch and a senior Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) official, "M," arrived in Qatar for talks on the implementation of phase 2 of the hostage-ceasefire deal, an Israeli official told The Jerusalem Post.
Official to 'Post': Israeli delegation arrives for second phase of hostage deal talks in Doha
By REUTERS02/09/2025 09:40 AM
