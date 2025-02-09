Netanyahu, security cabinet to discuss second phase of Gaza hostage deal Tuesday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene the Israeli security cabinet on Tuesday to discuss the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal.

The cabinet meeting was scheduled following criticism from the Israeli public and opposition figures over it not being carried out earlier, despite the ceasefire agreement explicitly stating that talks between Israel and Hamas would only begin on the ceasefire's 16th day.

"The security cabinet is scheduled for Tuesday - because they have time," opposition head MK Yair Lapid wrote on X. "We saw the hostages on Saturday. They are dying there of hunger and cold, but this government has no urgency and does not care."

Many Israeli officials believe reaching a phase two agreement with Hamas could be more difficult to achieve than the first phase's agreement, noting that Netanyahu had previously stated he would refuse Hamas's demand for a full stop to the Gaza war during the second phase.

US President Donald Trump said last week that he supports the destruction of Hamas. "It doesn’t make things easier," one Israeli official told the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli delegation arrives in Doha

Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation arrived in Doha on Sunday for talks with mediators. However, the delegation's mandate over the deal will be extremely limited, one Israeli official told the Post.

The delegation, which includes Hostages and Missing Persons Coordinator Gal Hirsch as well as a senior Shin Bet official who can only be cited by his first letter 'M,' will only discuss the current phase of the hostage deal talks and will not negotiate over the second phase.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, announced "the beginning of the phase 2 talks" after meeting Netanyahu and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at Mar-a-Lago last week. According to Israeli and other senior officials who recently met with Witkoff, the impression is that despite the hurdles faced by the relevant parties, the Trump administration is still intent on moving forward with phase two of the Gaza deal.