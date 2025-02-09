Jerusalem Post
Egypt warns Israel not to violate Camp David Accords, open to renegotiation - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Egyptian military officials warned Israeli officials on Sunday that if Israel violates the Camp David Accords they would also violate them, Al Araby Al Jadeed reported.

The warning comes amid discussions on the future of Gaza. The Camp David Accords require the Egyptian military to keep control of the Egyptian side of the border, while they also require Egypt to keep the area free of heavy weapons such as artillery.

Israel is reportedly pushing for renegotiations on the matter, and Egypt is reportedly open to discussions so long as they occur at the right time and do not threaten the overall agreement.

