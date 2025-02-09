Shin Bet chief denied place at October 7 commission meeting - report

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar was excluded from a government meeting to discuss a state commission on October 7, according to Israeli media on Sunday.

He was excluded on the basis that no other security service heads were invited.

When Attorney-General Gali Bahrav-Miara asked why his views were not provided to ministers, Netanyahu reportedly slammed his fist on the table and said, "This is about an official. This is absolutely absurd. By what authority does he express a position without being asked and without it having anything to do with him at all?"