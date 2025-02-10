Netanyahu commences eighth day of testimony in court

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to court on Monday to give his testimony for the eighth time as part of an ongoing trial involving corruption and bribery.

This is the first testimony day since his return from Washington, where he met with President Donald Trump.

The Prime Minister was slightly late to arrive as, according to Israeli media, he was not feeling well. At the beginning of Monday's testimony, he said the visit to the United States was "a great effort" from a medical standpoint.