Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

South African party accuses white group of treason over Trump attack

By REUTERS

 The party of South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma on Monday filed a treason complaint against AfriForum, a group championing the white Afrikaner minority, after Donald Trump attacked the country's new law aimed at redistributing white-owned land.

AfriForum has lobbied against the law in US media and political circles, portraying it as part of a wider onslaught against Afrikaners, and Zuma's MK party accused it in a criminal complaint of spreading misinformation to influence Trump.

The US president last week signed an executive order cutting financial assistance to South Africa, citing the land expropriation act and Pretoria's genocide case against Israel, Washington's close ally, at the International Court of Justice.

The Trump administration said Afrikaners, the descendants of predominantly Dutch 17th century settlers, could come to the United States as refugees, lending credence to AfriForum's complaint that they are being persecuted, which is disputed by the South African government and most political parties.

The government has defended the land reform law as an attempt to rectify the injustices of the past and has pushed back against what it says is misinformation, pointing out that no expropriations have yet taken place under the law.

WATCH: Hezbollah members tearing down Lebanese flags
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 03:58 PM
Judge grants Netanyahu's request to postpone testimony
By MAYA COHEN
02/10/2025 03:16 PM
Trump's envoy preparing options to end Ukraine war, Russia says Putin's conditions must be met
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 01:53 PM
Israel security cabinet to discuss hostage deal after Doha talks
By AMICHAI STEIN
02/10/2025 12:51 PM
Most countries miss UN deadline for new climate targets
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 12:36 PM
Netanyahu commences eighth day of testimony in court
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 11:32 AM
French Foreign Minister Barrot calls on EU to respond to Trump
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 08:51 AM
South Korea holds emergency meeting on Trump's potential steel tariffs
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 08:34 AM
Ecuador presidential race set for run-off as leftist outperforms
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 05:45 AM
Russia yet to receive satisfactory proposals to start talks on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 05:44 AM
Trump names February 9 as 'Gulf of America Day'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2025 05:24 AM
Eagles deny Chiefs historic three-peat with thumping Super Bowl win
By REUTERS
02/10/2025 05:20 AM
Egypt disapproves of statements by Netanyahu in US media
By REUTERS
02/09/2025 11:39 PM
Turkish president says no point to talk about Trump plan on Gaza
By REUTERS
02/09/2025 10:34 PM
Shin Bet chief denied place at October 7 commission meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2025 09:58 PM