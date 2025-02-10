Jerusalem Post
WATCH: Hezbollah members tearing down Lebanese flags, in South Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee published footage on Monday claiming to show Hezbollah party members tearing down Lebanese national flags and other symbols of the Lebanese state.

The footage is from Yarine in South Lebanon, which sits next to the border with Israel.

In the footage, a group of men can be seen going with cars showing a yellow flag, Hezbollah's color, and tearing down Lebanese flags hanging at the side of the road.

