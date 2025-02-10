WATCH: Hezbollah members tearing down Lebanese flags, in South Lebanon

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee published footage on Monday claiming to show Hezbollah party members tearing down Lebanese national flags and other symbols of the Lebanese state.

#خاص صور من قرية يارين في جنوب لبنان. هذا هو حزب الله بوجهه الحقيقي! عناصر الحزب يزيلون علم لبنان ورموز الوطنية اللبنانية من الشوارع. هؤلاء هم عناصر حزب الله بطبيعتهم التي لا يغلبها التطبع.هؤلاء هم بيئة #حزب_الله بعقيدتهم الحقيقية لبنان لا يعنيهم، راية لبنان غير موجودة في… pic.twitter.com/xle5l4Kk3A — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 10, 2025

The footage is from Yarine in South Lebanon, which sits next to the border with Israel.

In the footage, a group of men can be seen going with cars showing a yellow flag, Hezbollah's color, and tearing down Lebanese flags hanging at the side of the road.